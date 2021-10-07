GameStop and AMC post identical small losses as Smiles win the day for meme stocks

As the tussle between retail and institutional investors enters the final leg of the year, short sellers who bet against GameStop Corporation and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc are on their way to recovery. The two struggling companies, who were the target of institutional investors that expected their share prices to fall due to unfavorable market perspectives, saw a breath of fresh air for their prospect when the retail camp united on social media platforms to collectively buy their stock. This resulted in massive share price increases that ended up causing some hedge funds betting against the stock to go out of business and others to take heavy losses. Now, as we enter October, fresh data reveals that as the previous month came to an end, the short sellers continued to recover some of their losses.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO