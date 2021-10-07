Westminster police chief retires after third-party review into workplace environment

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson retired from his position following a workplace review that found he “did not effectively manage the department’s culture.”

Carlson agreed to take a paid administrative leave on July 12 following concerns raised “by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment,” according to an announcement made by Westminster City Manager Donald Tripp at the time.

U.S. ISS Agency, a security consulting firm comprised of former law enforcement officers and executives, provided the city with the review last week after conducting hundreds of hours of interviews with over 50 current and former members of the police department.

According to a media release from the city , the independent third-party report described incidents where a senior officer with the department "routinely demeaned and was disrespectful to employees in the use of profanity, rude, and offensive language, disparaging comments, and personal insults."

The city did not provide the identity of the senior officer or if any disciplinary actions have been taken. It also did not provide the full report.

“We are not going to shy away from the findings of this report. Where there were issues, we are going to address them head on. Where there are opportunities to grow, we are going to embrace it,” Interim Chief Norm Haubert said. “I’m committed to making sure our department grows from this, and we can move forward as a united workforce.”

Carlson served with the department in various roles for 35 years. Haubert will continue to serve as interim chief while the city searches for a replacement.

The city said it will work with the department to strengthen its workplace culture, and Tripp said officers and staff will have a “strong voice in who will be their new chief.”

“A respectful and inclusive workplace is central to the City’s values,” Tripp said in a statement. “What’s come through clearly in this report is that our officers and civilian staff need to have an important role in the selection of the city’s next police chief. Our staff has the best sense of the leadership they need to serve our community.”

