CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing from the U.S. lineup because of injuries but Weston McKennie will start following his disciplinary flap last month. Jamaica is without top forward Michail Antonio for reasons that remain unclear.

The Americans host Jamaica on Thursday night after getting five points in their first three matches of CONCACAF’s brutal, 14-game, seven-month final round of World Cup qualifying. The Reggae Boyz have one point as they seek to return to soccer’s showcase for the first time since 1998.

“After three games I don’t think it’s panic mode for anyone in the table,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday. “This is about just hanging in there and every round chipping away at it until you get to that number where you’re qualified.”

Reyna hasn’t played since a hamstring injury in the Sept. 2 opener at El Salvador, and Pulisic hasn’t recovered from a sprained ankle sustained six days later at Honduras.

Jamaica learned Tuesday that Antonio, the Premier League’s August player of the month for West Ham, failed to travel. Reggae Boyz coach Theodore Whitmore wouldn’t confirm or refute a report Antonio was angry he couldn’t bring along a physiotherapist.

“I can’t comment whether it’s commitment,” Whitmore said. “It’s a sticky situation. There’s not much I can say. … I don’t want to point any fingers. I don’t know who is at fault, All I can say is the player was selected.”

Jamaica will have only 20 players dress — including three goalkeepers — from the 23 selected, three shy of the total allowed to suit up. Whitmore said it was too late to ask clubs for releases.

“Personally, I wanted to take more than 23 players,” he said.

Berhalter has 26 in camp. Midfielder Yunus Musah trained on his own Wednesday after an inconclusive COVID test, then received a negative PCR test and was cleared in the evening to rejoin team activities.

“It was a precaution we needed to take,” Berhalter said.

McKennie played 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw at El Salvador but was held out of the 1-1 tie against Canada after violating team COVID protocols, then was sent home before the 4-1 victory at Honduras. McKennie has not discussed the situation with media.

“We’re dealing with young players here, and I think there’s moments where there’s going to be mistakes made, and I think it’s just about being accountable for your mistakes and then learning and moving from there,” Berhalter said. “Weston is going to start the game tomorrow. He’s been focused coming into this week, and we’re not holding anything against him. Is he going to have to rebuild trust by a time period of showing that he’s the leader that we expect him to be? Of course. But there’s nothing held against him.”

This set of games also includes three matches in seven days, with a Sunday game at Panama and a meeting with Costa Rica next Wednesday at Columbus, Ohio.

Panama requires visitors not fully vaccinated to quarantine for 72 hours, and Britain mandates those who have been to Panama to quarantine upon entry to the UK, which impacts goalkeeper Zack Steffen and left back Antonee Robinson.

“Right now, we have everyone except one player that’s fully vaccinated. Another player has one of his two shots, and we’re going to have to be working through that,” Berhalter. “The English situation is changing daily and we’re figuring that out, as well. We don’t think it makes sense to travel Zack or Antonee if they have to quarantine for 10 days at the back end.”

Berhalter used 22 players in the first three matches, including 21 starters. Only goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Tyler Adams played every minute.

He added Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, Musah, Tim Weah, Gysasi Zardes after they recovered from injuries, and Giancluca Busio, Matthew Hoppe, Chris Richards, Shaq Moore and Luca de la Torre a month later into their European seasons.

Berhalter dropped Jordan Pefok, James Sands and Josh Sargent along with No. 3 goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, while defender Johns Brooks (injury) and and Tim Ream (family reasons) withdrew.

In the first World Cup qualifier in Texas, Berhalter is looking for speed — as he calls it, “verticality.”

“There’s moments in the El Salvador game, we get the ball, there’s a ton of space behind the back line, and we want to pass it to an open player so he can dribble instead of playing behind the line,” he said. “Look at the Canada game, where it’s a compact block, why not try to get behind that with the urgency more often.”

Jamaica lost 2-1 at Mexico and 3-0 at home against Panama, then drew 1-1 at Costa Rica.

“We understand the intensity and the grit that it’s going to take to get a result that we want,” Miles Robinson said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

USMNT's Berhalter: McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
Bleacher Report

USMNT vs. Jamaica: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is all set for another three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in October, starting with a home game against Jamaica on Thursday night. The Stars and Stripes are in a solid position after getting one win and two draws during the September break, but they will have to get through this next stretch without some of their brightest stars.
MLS
goal.com

McKennie's 'professional' performance in USMNT return vs Jamaica hailed by Berhalter

The midfielder shined alongside Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in a win over Jamaica. Gregg Berhalter praised Weston McKennie for a "professional" performance after the U.S. men's national team midfielder returned to the team in Thursday's 2-0 win over Jamaica. Led by two goals from Ricardo Pepi, the U.S. took...
MLS
NBC Sports

USMNT vs Jamaica: 3 things we learned in World Cup qualifying

USA vs Jamaica: 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi bagged a second-half brace to lead the USMNT to a 2-0 victory in 2022 World Cup qualifying at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Pepi made his USMNT debut last month and scored the game-winning goal against Honduras, just when Gregg Berhalter’s side was under pressure after drawing its first two games of World Cup qualifying.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gray, Lowe join Antonio on Jamaica roster in qualifier vs US

Forwards Andre Gray of Queens Park Rangers and Jamal Lowe of Bournemouth are on Jamaica’s roster announced Thursday for next week’s World Cup qualifier at the United States after settling with new clubs in England. Gray, 30, was loaned on Aug. 31 from Watford and Lowe, 27, transferred the same...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Ethan Horvath
Person
Theodore Whitmore
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Zack Steffen
abc17news.com

NWSL players look to reclaim sport after scandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League players have returned to the field in hopes of reclaiming their sport after nearly a week of dealing with claims of sexual harassment and mistreatment by a prominent coach. The league called off games in the wake of allegations leveled at North Carolina coach Paul Riley. The league has since resumed the season, but players made a powerful statement at each of the first games by stopping play in the sixth minute and gathering together with coaches in a circle at midfield.
PORTLAND, OR
chatsports.com

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Jamaica

The United States Men’s National Team opens the second window of World Cup qualifying, occupying third place in the CONCACAF table. The next opponent on the schedule is Jamaica, with the two sides facing off at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. An avalanche of attacking soccer could be on display, featuring a host of dynamic talents.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Short Handed#El Salvador#Panama#Wcup#Ap#Christian#Americans#Concacaf#The Premier League#Covid
Derrick

Brazil vs Colombia, Argentina vs Uruguay in WCup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has won all nine matches in World Cup qualifying so far and could well make it 10 on Sunday at Colombia. The Brazilians lead the 10-team South American round-robin competition by eight points. But one year before kickoff in Qatar, there are some longtime fans...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Jamaica odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifying best bets for Thursday, Oct. 7

The United States Men's National Team battles Jamaica on Thursday in a crucial 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Team USA drew in its first two WCQ games before getting a much-needed 4-1 victory over Honduras. Meanwhile, Jamaica has yet to post a World Cup Qualifying victory as it has two losses and one draw. These teams last met in the 2021 Gold Cup quarterfinals in which the United States prevailed 1-0.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
starsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

It was once again the Ricardo Pepi show as the United States men’s national team picked up their second win of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 result over Jamaica on Thursday night. The Mexican-American striker celebrated his second appearance for the U.S. by bagging two second half goals. It certainly appears the USMNT have finally found a legitimate No. 9 and not a moment too soon.
MLS
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy