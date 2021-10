Student police referrals high; COVID-19 spreading among Wisconsin kids; Milwaukee’s homicide epidemic; tribes sue to halt wolf hunt; restoring March’s legacy. Of note: This week we highlight our collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, USA TODAY and Madison365, which examines racial disparities in police involvement at schools. An analysis of 2017-18 data from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico found that Wisconsin had the fourth highest rate of referring students to the police for school-related incidents. The state also had the highest rate nationally when it came to referring Native American students to the police — a rate more than three times higher than for their white peers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO