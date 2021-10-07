CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Are superfoods real?

By Dr. Randolph Howes
Hammond Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no set scientific definition for what counts as a superfood. Generally speaking, the term describes foods rich in nutrients and known to offer significant health benefits. Companies make millions on labeling products as superfoods – the global superfoods market size was estimated at $137 billion in 2018. Many...

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Best Healthy Chocolate Powders and Cocoa Superfood Products

The health benefits of chocolate and cacao are hugely understated. Supplements that include these two ingredients can have myriad benefits to the body, ranging from weight loss to inflammation alleviation. In the world today, cocoa and chocolate supplements are more popular than ever before; hundreds of thousands of people take...
NUTRITION
newbeauty.com

The Superfood You Need in Your Diet to Help Relieve Stress

Whether you keep up on the latest wellness trends or you frequent the vitamin and supplement aisles in Whole Foods, you’ve probably heard of or seen ashwagandha. Here’s everything you should know about the superfood herb that’s caught the attention of many thanks to its versatility and plethora of benefits.
FITNESS
Sentinel

The unknown superfood that helps us overcome anemia

The anemia or lack of iron is one of the diseases master of science common throughout the world and can harm the health of the person who has it. Every time it is a common master of science that our body has this syndrome associated with blood , which is characterized by an abnormal decrease in the number or size of red blood cells .
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Fruits#Superfoods#Processed Foods#Whole Foods#The European Union
247tempo.com

29 Fall Superfoods That Will Boost Your Immune System

How do you strengthen the immune system, the body’s natural defense against disease and infections, is a very common question. The answers often include regular exercise, an adequate amount of sleep, no smoking or excessive alcohol drinking, and of course, a healthy diet. However, some of these are probably hard...
NUTRITION
POPSUGAR

Meet the Beet-Powered Immune Support Superfood Powder I've Been Adding to My Smoothies

During cold and flu season — and all year round, really — I try taking vitamin C pills in addition to eating an antioxidant-rich diet for a boost to my immune health. I was intrigued when I received the Purely Inspired Healthy Beets+ Superfood Powder ($15) because of its immune-support ingredients. There's both vitamin C and zinc — around 100 percent daily value of each per one-serving scoop — along with red spinach extract touted as aiding in nitric-oxide production, which is important for overall health. (Taking nitric oxide supplements can, among other things, increase blood flow and lower blood pressure.)
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woman's World

Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Skip the Melatonin Supplement and Try This Superfood Instead

If you’ve ever dealt with insomnia, you’ve probably tried quite a few different hacks over the years to get to sleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. While common supplements like melatonin might be popular for helping you finally drift off, you may want to take a look at hemp seeds, which can be super beneficial for a full night’s sleep — and improve your overall health.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheConversationAU

Many e-cigarette vaping liquids contain toxic chemicals: new Australian research

From October 1, it’s been illegal to buy e-liquids containing nicotine without a prescription from a doctor everywhere in Australia, except South Australia. But vaping with nicotine-free e-liquids is not illegal in Australia (though in some jurisdictions the e-cigarette devices themselves are illegal). Vaping is increasing in popularity in Australia, particularly among young people. I co-led a research team that wanted to find out what’s in the nicotine free e-liquids that vapers inhale, and their potential health effects. Our study, published this week in The Medical Journal of Australia, found most e-liquids contained chemicals known to cause respiratory issues and lung damage when...
HEALTH
Mic

The 7 best vitamins and supplements to boost your immune system

Vitamins and supplements can offer certain health benefits for some people — but unfortunately, buzzwords, false claims, and a lack of regulation often make it difficult to find an option that's effective and safe. The best vitamins and supplements to boost the immune system contain certain key ingredients backed by science but leave out unwanted additives. The options aren't always easy to narrow down, so New York-based research neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., Ontario-based naturopathic doctor Yelena Deshko, N.D., and Jacksonville, Florida-based Anthony Capasso, M.D., and consultant to PureLife Organics, weighed in to share some of their favorite immune-boosting ingredients and offer advice for shopping for supplements in general.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy