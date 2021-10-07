CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLE Choppa Supports Kyrie Irving's Anti-Vaxx Stance: "Stand On It King"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has been solid in their vaccination stance for its players, and it has caused them to have quite the back-and-forth with Kyrie Irving. The New York Nets star has been shaking things up for his team after he made it clear that he does not plan on getting vaccinated. The NBA has streamlined its protocols, refusing to pay unvaccinated players who miss games because of their status, and Irving has seemingly become the face of NBA anti-vaxxers.

