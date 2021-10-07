After Two Consecutive One-Win Seasons, Can Sacred Heart Get Back on Track?
(Photo Courtesy of Sacred Heart Athletics) Jon Basti arrived at Sacred Heart ahead of the 2014 season and in just four years on the job had the Pioneers playing their best lacrosse as a DI program (2000-present). With program greats Max Tuttle and Joe Saggese leading the way, Sacred Heart made three consecutive NEC Tournament appearances from 2017-2019 and, recorded 24 wins over those three seasons, which is a program-record three-season win total at the DI level. It’s also the only time the Pioneers have made the postseason three consecutive seasons as a DI.lacrossebucket.com
Comments / 0