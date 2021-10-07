After Two Consecutive One-Win Seasons, Can Sacred Heart Get Back on Track?

The Sun Belt Conference has seen a dramatic rise to becoming one of the top non-power five conferences in college football. Two Sun Belt teams that have had a difficult season are the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3). The Red Wolves are under the direction of first-year head coach Butch Jones, who is guiding them through a rebuilding year. Arkansas State started the 2021 season with a 40-21 home win over the Central Arkansas Bears. Since the win over Central Arkansas, the Red Wolves lost three consecutive games to tougher and more established programs in the Memphis Tigers 55-50, at the Washington Huskies 52-3, and at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 41-34.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO