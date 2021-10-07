CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Huk4F_0cJgZKbx00

A massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service.

The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles

The Associated Press reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of ships and large boats every few minutes.

That data shows the Rotterdam Express, a German-flagged ship nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) long, was assigned to anchorage SF-3, the closest to where the pipeline ruptured off Huntington Beach The ship made three unusual movements over two days that appear to put it over the pipeline.

In a statement to AP, Hapag-Lloyd the shipping company that operates the Rotterdam Express, denied any role in the spill.

A U.S. official told the AP on Wednesday that the Rotterdam Express has become a focus of the spill investigation. The official cautioned the ship is only one lead being pursued in the investigation, which is in the early stages.

The investigators are seeking to collect tracking and navigational information from the vessel that could help them identify its exact movements, the official said. They are also seeking preliminary interviews with at least some crew members.

The official could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier, a Coast Guard spokesperson, declined to comment on the Rotterdam Express but said the agency is analyzing electric charting systems from its vessel traffic service to see what ships were anchored or moving over the spill area.

The MarineTraffic data shows the Rotterdam Express arrived outside the Port of Long Beach early on Sept. 22 and dropped anchor about 2,000 feet (610 meters) from the pipeline.

The following day, at about 5 p.m., the data for the ship’s locator beacon indicated that while anchored it suddenly moved thousands of feet to the southeast, a track that would have taken it over the pipeline lying on the seafloor about 100 feet (30 meters) below. The ship appears to have then engaged its engines to return to its anchorage about 10 minutes later.

The ship then moved again around midnight and a third time shortly before 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, each time moving back to its assigned anchorage, according to its online location data. The Rotterdam Express remained at spot SF-3 until Sunday, when it moved into the port to unload.

The first report of oil in the water near the pipeline were made Friday evening. Amplify said the pipeline was shut down early Saturday morning but has not said how long it believes oil flowed from it.

Amplify’s CEO Martyn Willsher said Tuesday divers determined a 4,000-feet (1,219-meter) section of the pipeline was dislodged 105 feet (32 meters), bent back like the string on a bow. Oil escaped through a slender crack.

The amount is unclear. Amplify has said publicly that no more than 126,000 gallons (476,962 liters) leaked but told federal investigators it may be only 29,400 gallons (111,291 liters).

AP first contacted Hapag-Lloyd on Tuesday evening, seeking an explanation for the ship’s movements on Sept. 22 and 23.

Nils Haupt, a spokesman at its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, denied in an email Wednesday that the ship ever moved off anchor from spot SF-3 during that period. He said the transponder data displayed by MarineTraffic is erroneous.

“We have proof by the logbook, which is updated hourly, that the vessel did not move,” Haupt said. “MarineTraffic in this case is wrong and the position is indeed incorrect.”

Haupt said Hapag-Lloyd would cooperate with any investigation.

On Wednesday morning, AP sent an email that included a screenshot of the Rotterdam Express movements as indicated on MarineTraffic to the Unified Command Joint Informationâ€¯Center for state and federal agencies responding to the oil spill. Senior Chief Petty Officer Lauren Jorgensen said the command was unable to discuss matters involving an ongoing investigation.

Nikolasâ€¯Xiros, a professor of marine engineering at the University of New Orleans, said it would be highly unlikely that the transponder data for a ship, which works through a global network called the Automatic Identification System, would be off by several thousand feet.

“AIS transporters are very accurate and the whole system is also very accurate,” Xiros said after reviewing the location track for Rotterdam Express. “I think probably the ship moved, that’s what I think. And with the anchor down, which was a big problem.”

Xiros, who has spent more than two decades teaching marine navigation and electronics to future ship captains and crew, said the only alternative explanation he could think of was that either someone had hacked the AIS system to make the Rotterdam Express appear to move or that the ship’s transmitter somehow became unfastened from its mast, fell in the water and drifted away before being retrieved by the crew, only to have it come unfastened two more times.

Xiros said he could provide no reasonable explanation for why the ship might have moved so far off its assigned station. Records show relatively calm weather and seas during the days in question.

“There is a series of peculiar things and all that need to be explained,” Xiros said. “It may very well be some kind of an accident, but not necessarily a human error. We will have to see. But … I think he most probable explanation is the ship with anchor down moved both back and forth and possibly caused damage to the pipeline.”

If a ship’s anchor were to become entangled with an underwater obstacle such as a communications cable or petroleum pipeline, the operator is required by federal law to notify the Coast Guard. The locations and movements of ships are also regularly monitored by both the AIS system and radar, according to the Coast Guard.

Xiros said if he were investigating the cause of the oil spill, he would seek to review the digital logs for both location and engine operations aboard the Rotterdam Express.

According to MarineTraffic data, the ship left Long Beach on Monday for the Port of Oakland, where it was moored at a dock Wednesday night.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Blood in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Investigative Reporter Michael Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org.

Comments / 41

ROBERT SAMORAJ
6d ago

another planned attack on the people of this country common sense Governor Newsom planned it with Biden's help Nancy Pelosi released the anchor as he was eating her ice cream and Maxine Waters was looking for ice cream droppings on the floor and poor Joe was sniffing the hair of the waitress who was 14

Reply(13)
27
Common Sense 1
6d ago

Anchors don't set when there's not enough line out to give it a sharp angle to catch on the sea bottom. depth x3 works well

Reply(1)
12
trump 2024
6d ago

maybe if gruesome newsom would let people go back to work, we would not have so many ships sitting out there with the anchors down. another demonrat caused problem

Reply(1)
8
Related
The New York Times

Months Before Oil Spill, Pipeline May Have Taken Quiet Damage

Workers block off a section of Huntington Beach, Calif., whil cleaning up an oil spill, Oct. 3, 2021. (Allison Zaucha/The New York Times) The pipeline that spilled at least 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean off the California coast may have been damaged up to a year earlier, according to preliminary results of an ongoing investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Oil Spill#Shipping#Amplify Energy#Oil Platforms#The Coast Guard#Marinetraffic#The Rotterdam Express#German#Ap#Hapag Lloyd
Tampa Bay Times

Florida to cargo ships: Come here to avoid California port logjam

Florida is encouraging shipping firms to consider the state’s 15 seaports as cargo ships remain backed up, waiting for open port space, in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. Florida Ports Council President and CEO Michael Rubin issued a release Wednesday arguing that Florida ports could be a more efficient alternative to move consumer goods crossing the Pacific Ocean to either the East Coast or even the Midwest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Business Insider

A supply-chain traffic jam of container ships off Southern California ports may have contributed to the massive oil spill

California officials are investigating the causes of what has become a major environmental crisis off the coast of Southern California, after a ruptured pipeline leaked 144,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean, affecting businesses, residents, and local wildlife. But the culprit may be wider systematic issues affecting supply chains...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedrive

Satellite Images Show Massive Armada Of Idle Cargo Ships Waiting To Dock In Long Beach

The huge logjam of maritime cargo traffic trying to unload cargo in Long Beach harbor has reached epic proportions as seen in these images from space. The massive backlog of cargo ships stacking up off the port of Long Beach, California, is making headlines. It's a complicated situation, with multiple factors contributing to the unprecedented situation, including labor shortages at the docks, growing ship sizes, and COVID-safety measures slowing down the processing of each ship's cargo, as well as a big uptick in incoming cargo, among others. Well over 60 ships are awaiting their turn to offload and the massive delay there, as well as at other U.S. ports, is impacting an already rickety supply chain that has been battered by the logistical fits and starts of the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Motley Fool

Walmart Charters Its Own Cargo Ships to Skirt Port Traffic Jams

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Before Covid, it was rare to see more than one ship lined up at America's biggest port complex, the Los Angeles and Long Beach terminal. As of today, there are over 60 of them, filled with billions worth of toys, furniture, and home electronics. The traffic's almost as nightmarish as the I-405.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

US submarine hits underwater object in Pacific Ocean: Navy

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): A US Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine collided with an unknown submerged object last Saturday while travelling through international waters in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed the Navy. "The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2,...
MILITARY
thedrive

Watch Saudi F-15 Strike Eagles Unleash Harpoon Missiles Against Ship Targets

Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA jets trained alongside Pakistan for long-range anti-ship missions using a little-known capability. During recent bilateral maritime maneuvers with their Pakistani counterparts, F-15SA fighters operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, or RSAF, have demonstrated one of the Eagle’s lesser-known capabilities — knocking out warships and other vessels using AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The RSAF also showed off its ability to strike such targets at a considerable distance, with Harpoon-armed F-15 jets flying nonstop from Saudi Arabia to a location off the coast of Pakistan with tanker support.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Russian-Made Mi-17 Helicopter Flown By Secretive U.S. Group Land's In Farmer's Field

A Bell 407 helicopter from the same organization swooped in after the Mi-17 was forced to make an emergency landing. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively, and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kmxt.org

Coast Guard encounters Chinese warships in Alaska fishing grounds

The U.S. Coast Guard reported encountering Chinese warships within 50 miles of the Aleutian Islands this past August during patrols in the Arctic and Bering Sea. A statement from the Coast Guard says two National Security Cutters and an icebreaker encountered a Chinese guided missile cruiser, guided missile destroyer, intelligence ship and an auxiliary vessel over the last four days in August.
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy