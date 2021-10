Stewart finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes in the win over the Spurs on Wednesday. Stewart was fairly quiet offensively, but he was still able to make an impact with his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities. Entering the season as the starting center, the 20-year-old could be very relevant in fantasy if he can improve upon his offensive consistency,