A guide to big changes for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her fight to address the nation’s ongoing student loan crisis. As part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, Attorney General James today sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, urging the agency to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, servicemembers, and others incurred significant student loan debt in order to gain the skills necessary to educate, heal, and protect our communities — under the promise that a portion of these loans would eventually be forgiven. In today’s letter, the coalition applauds the Department of Education’s commitment to improving implementation of the PSLF program and urges the agency to act quickly to fix the failures in the program’s administration.
Comments / 0