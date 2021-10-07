A guide to big changes for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

On August 6th President Biden extended the current pause on student loan payments, interest and collections from the end of September to January 31, 2022, making it clear this will be the last extension. It may seem like you have plenty of time before needing to stress about repayment, however, it is crucial to plan now. If you’ve experienced job loss or a decrease in income, use the funds to pay your essential expenses, which is what this relief was established for. For others, here are 6 key steps you can take over the next few months to take advantage of 0% interest, prepare for the resumption of payments and get your finances in order.

