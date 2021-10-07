CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to big changes for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

By Ron Lieber
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges that the Education Department is making to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program should help hundreds of thousands qualify for relief much sooner than they had ever hoped — if the alterations work as intended. The changes, announced Wednesday, represent a dramatic expansion of a program that can save...

www.seattletimes.com

