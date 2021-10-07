CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Election day sees close council races, assembly upset

kdll.org
 7 days ago

Municipal election day saw low voter turnout across the Kenai Peninsula Borough but a nail-biter for a Soldotna City Council seat, and a few upsets in the works. . Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday for in-person voting across the borough, but absentee, questioned and special-needs ballots still need to be counted before results are certified. Across the borough, 7,395 votes were cast on election day, which is about 14 percent turnout.

