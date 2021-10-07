“Experiencing God”
Dear Christian, as we journey from this world to the celestial city of heaven, the Lord will often recall to our memory the moments He manifested Himself to us in a supernatural way. It is in these moments when the manifestation of His presence becomes so transparent to our soul; it’s as if we have ascended to heaven in this natural body to stand in the presence of God. Oh, the mystery of the living God, how He can take the laws of heaven and interrupt the natural law of earth to impress upon our memory His divine power. There is no escaping these moments; they are etched into our memory with an iron stylus. It is God reminding us that our earthly body may experience Him so that in a season of doubt, we can go back to those moments for assurance.www.olneyenterprise.com
Comments / 0