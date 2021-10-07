Don’t put limits on yourself

One day the employees of a very unusual company arrived at their office and saw a big sign on the main door which said: “Yesterday, the person who has been hindering your growth in this company passed away. We invite you to join the funeral in the large conference room.”
After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we're experiencing back pain that we hadn't been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the pandemic, moving less and spending more time sat in one position. But while you might...
What is the best abdominal workout? In my 25 years as a Pilates and fitness instructor, nearly every client I’ve worked with has asked me this question. And here’s what I tell them: breathing. If you are breathing as you should be, with ease and balance, your abdominal muscles are working.
The human body is a complicated thing, and the reasons it breaks down can be complex. But that doesn't mean guarding your health against disaster is a highly scientific process. Experts say you can slash your risk of disease by making some easy tweaks to the basics of your everyday routine. Conversely, ignoring these fundamentals can wreck your health. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
How many times have you felt pressure from your doctor, your loved ones, yourself, and even all of society to lose weight? It’s something many of us feel, and if your BMI is over 30, chances are it’s pretty constant. You’ve probably tried your fair share of diets, which can lead to yo-yo dieting, a never-ending cycle of weight loss and weight gain that can be far more harmful than you realize. Fortunately, there may be a way out. Research suggests that focusing on 21 minutes of daily exercise instead of weight loss is a much healthier way to live.
Don't put a label on me.Photo by Yarruta via freepik.com. Don’t Put a Label on Me. Don’t put me into a box and stick a label on it before you even get the chance to know me. I am not the same person I was when I was 20, 30, 40 years old. I am the sum total of my genetics, my upbringing, but also the books I read, the countries I traveled to, the ups and downs that came on my path. I can be reliable and predictable and also spontaneous and unpredictable. I respect people and choose not to worship them. I am a giver but I need to give myself enough time and space to advance my interests too. Today I can decide to be as exuberant and as colorful as I want and tomorrow, I can decide to be as dull as the grey sky if I feel like it. I don’t gossip, but I read and write. I am all of that and more and a constant work-in-progress. So please, don’t put a label on me.
You’ve been diligently sticking to your fitness routine, cooking your own nutrient-rich meals at home and ordering the healthiest options on the menu whenever you get takeout. So, you’re probably wondering: Why am I not losing weight? Before you get frustrated, take a breath. Remember that the most important thing is that you’re living a healthy lifestyle—and that bodies are beautiful at any size.
When Alan Miller decided to have orthodontic work done a few years ago, he had no idea how it would benefit him beyond the cosmetic improvement to his teeth. “I grind my teeth, so my teeth were very flat in the back,” he says. “And in the process of having the orthodontics done, my back teeth were tipped a little bit so they’re sharp. Now I can chew things better, and that has helped my ability to digest my food.”
Treat yourself with the same compassion you would give your best friend. This probably isn’t a new concept for any of you. There have been numerous scientific studies, spiritual leaders, and colloquial sayings that emphasize the importance of caring for and about ourselves, so much so that it can become something we take for granted.
From tracking campaign KPIs to monitoring fundamental business metrics, leading organizations rely on data to guide their decision-making. While analytics have become table stakes in marketing, many great brands have found their competitive advantage by using data. What separates good from great is the role data plays in the decision-making process. Does it drive decision-making, or does it inform decision-making?
Always stick to your goals, don’t let anything divert you from the real challenge, which is ensuring that your company and yourself continue to thrive. As a part of our series called ‘Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO’ we had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.
When I wake at 3am or so, I’m prone to picking on myself. And I know I’m not the only one who does this. A friend of mine calls 3am thoughts “barbed-wire thinking”, because you can get caught in it.
The thoughts are often distressing and punitive. Strikingly, these concerns vaporise in the daylight, proving that the 3am thinking was completely irrational and unproductive.
So, what’s going on?
I’m a psychology researcher with expertise in mood, sleep, and the circadian system (the internal clock regulating sleep). Here’s what the research says about what may be behind this common experience.
What’s...
The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off.
Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time.
In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions.
We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn.
...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For years, a daily aspirin dose has been recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke. But now that advice may be shifting.
Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released a draft recommendation, listing several proposed changes to its existing guidance.
One of the changes considers recommending adults 40 to 59 years of age and who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease to discuss taking aspirin with their doctor.
This is the first time the task force has recommended adults in their 40s to do that.
“Somebody has a history of stomach ulcers or bleeding in the brain or is on blood thinners on other health conditions too, there definitely can be more risk,” Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.
The task force’s draft also recommends adults 60 and older should not start taking aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke, pointing to new evidence showing the potential harms cancel out the benefits.
Speaking and listening account for the overwhelming majority of how we receive information in our daily communications. Yet, average listeners may understand and recall as little as 10 percent of what they hear, as people are often distracted, preoccupied, or forgetful. As vital as listening is in our education, jobs, families and virtually every aspect […]
This may not come as a surprise -- but Americans drank more, smoked more, watched more TV and exercised less during COVID-19 business closures and stay-at-home orders, according to a UCLA-led study released today.
Treat yourself kindly, and watch how this simple act helps you better manage your type 2 diabetes. Being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes can come with emotions you might not expect. When I was diagnosed at age 21, I felt guilt for letting my weight get out of control, scared about the changes I was going to have to make, and worried about what others would think of me when they found out.
It’s true. How many times have we all heard this historically cliched phrase? In the field of medicine, and one could argue life in general, you do truly know yourself best. Head to toe. Isn’t it interesting how in tune we are with ourselves? The human body is fascinating. Built for discovery, and built for healing. Most of the time what we feel or take notice of is our body trying to tell us something. I would say, in regard to health, be mindful to that, take note of it, and it never hurts to run newfound symptoms or questions by your doctor. It could even save your life, or at the very least be a means for receiving comforting reassurance.
