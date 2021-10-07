CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age of Darkness: Final Stand launches on Steam early access

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to face the nightmare as Team17 and PlaySide Studios announce the release of Age of Darkness: Final Stand on Steam Early Access. This survival RTS sees players taking on a deadly enemy that threatens the very survival of the human race. Age of Darkness: Final Stand is set...

