OHH Auxiliary Supports

The Olney Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary invited the Alzheimer’s Association of Wichita Falls to present facts about Alzheimer’s disease during Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 5.4 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s. The most significant risk factor is age, with one in nine people 65 and older having the disease. Since the disease has become the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., the OHH Auxiliary volunteers thought it would be a helpful discussion topic for the community.