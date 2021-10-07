OHH Opens New EMS Building

Olney Hamilton Hospital (OHH) unveiled the new EMS building Saturday, Oct. 2. The OHH board, staff, auxiliary and supporters gathered at 204 S. Avenue M in Olney. OHH CEO Mike Huff opened the ceremony with a welcome and reminder, stating that OHH is the oldest operating hospital in the state of Texas. Kathrine Atchley, who attended with her daughter Georgia, confirmed the opening date was 1908. Atchley’s father, Dr. George Hamilton, was the hospital’s founder who gave the hospital to the City when he died in 1933.