EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD - 1.1556. Euro's break of Sep's 1.1563 low (now res) Wednesday to a fresh 14-month 1.1530 low on safe-haven usd buying suggests Medium Term downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January) would test 1.1500 handle, break would extend weakness to proj. obj. at 1.1473 before correction occurs. Trade from...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation soars, dollar wins

The US Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4% YoY in September. US Treasury yields retreated, undermining demand for the American currency. EUR/USD keeps consolidating near the year low, additional slides on the table. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1523 early in the Asian session, bouncing from the level to...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.74; (P) 131.01; (R1) 131.27;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the upside for the moment. As noted before, corrective pattern from 134.11 could have already completed at 127.91. Further rise should be seen to retest 134.11 high. On the downside, below 130.29 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares daily gains, trades below 1.3600 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD reversed its direction after US inflation data. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 94.50 following earlier decline. Eyes on Brexit headlines, FOMC September Meeting Minutes. The GBP/USD pair reversed its direction after climbing toward 1.3650 earlier in the day and retraced the majority of its daily advance. As of...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Bull Trading Day

Today so far is a bull inside day after consecutive bear days in a 6-week tight bear channel. There is now a micro wedge with the Sept. 20 and Oct. 6 lows. The first reversal up in a tight bear channel is typically minor. However, the daily chart is oversold...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD may plummet to 1.32 if BoE delays tapering – ING

Despite much discussion of stagflation and the UK returning to the candle-powered 1970s, GBP is actually performing quite well. Yet economists at ING are uncertain whether the Bank of England will act as early as the market expects. Therefore, GBP/USD may plunge to the 1.32 level in a couple of months.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1550 after US inflation data

EUR/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session. Annual CPI in US edged higher to 5.4% in September. US Dollar Index is staging a modest rebound after inflation report. After rising to a fresh daily high of 1.1567 during the European trading hours, the EUR/USD pair came under...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD trims losses and reaches session highs near 1.1580

The euro ticks up against a weaker USD and returns to 1.1580. The greenback pulls back as the US bond yields' curve flattens. EUR/USD remains negative, heading towards 1.1000 – Credit Suisse. The euro is taking advantage of a somewhat softer dollar on Wednesday to regain lost ground. The pair...
CURRENCIES
financemagnates.com

EUR/USD falls further after the ZEW report

What would be the effect on the USD, If the Fed start reducing its bonds purchase policy, what will be the effect on the USD?. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance Magnates. Source : https://capex.com/en/overview/the-eur-usd-bearish-signals-are-pointing-to-further-declines?pid=42987&utm_source=Finance_Magnates&utm_medium=Blog&utm_campaign=Article&utm_content=Market_Analysis.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY, contained above 113.00, bounces up to 113.50 area

The dollar remains near three-year highs at 113.80, supported above 113.00. The Japanese yen edges up after a four-day downtrend. USD/JPY's rally is heading to 120.00 – ING. The US dollar is regaining some ground against the Japanese yen on Wednesday’s US trading session. The pair’s reversal from three-year highs at 113.80 has found support at 113.25, before ticking up to 113.45.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD's reversal from 1.2500 reaches 1.2425 support area

The US dollar dives for the second day in a row to test support at 1.2425. Oil prices, BoC rate hike expectations buoy the CAD. USD/CAD: A bearish H&S might push the pair to 1.2303 - DBS Bank. The US dollar is trading lower against its Canadian counterpart for the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid broad US dollar weakness

EUR/USD begins the Asian session on the right foot, barely up 0.04%. Higher inflationary pressures weakened the US dollar, strengthened the euro and precious metals. US CPI annually base rose by 5.4%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen. The EUR/USD advances as the Asian session begins trading at 1.1597, barely up...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD at session highs near 1.1600 ahead of Fed’s minutes

The euro extends recovery from 1.15.25 lows to levels near 1.1600. The US dollar loses ground with all eyes on the FOMC minutes. EUR/USD remains bearish, targeting 1.1000 – Credit Suisse. The euro has continued regaining lost ground against a somewhat softer dollar on Wednesday with the investors awaiting the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD's upside attempts remain limited below 0.6970/80

Kiwi's rebound from 0.6910 stalls below 0.6970/80 resistance area. The dollar loses ground with the US yield curve flattening. The FOMC minutes confirm QE tapering before the end of the year. New Zealand's dollar has bounced up from session lows at 0.6910 on Wednesday to erase Tuesday’s losses, favoured by...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD hits five days high near 0.6970 as USD falls

NZD/USD snaps two days’ losses on Thursday in the early Asian session. US Dollar Index falls below the one-year high near 94.50 to trade negatively. Kiwi gains amid mixed play of COVID-19, risk-on sentiment, and inflationary pressures. NZD/USD prints daily gain on Thursday in the Asian session. The selling pressure...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment

GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment. GBP/USD climbs around this week’s tops 1.3670’s area, on broad US dollar selling pressure. Inflationary pressures threaten to derail the economic recovery. UK GDP for August increased by 6.9%, better than expected. US CPI rose to 5.4%, the highest gain since 2008. During the New York session, the British pound advances almost half percent, trading at 1.3651 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as US equity indexes seesaw between gains and losses.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday in the initial Asian session. Lower US T-yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Brexit led-woes, worker shortage, weaker domestic data keep a check on sterling. The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD steady around 1.2450 on overall US dollar weakness

The USD/CAD slides for the second day in a row clings to 1.2450. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rises again above $80.00, lifts the CAD. USD/CAD: Moving averages and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) suggest that the pair is a downtrend. The USD/CAD begins the Asian session on the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.1600

EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair consolidates after posting a 70-pips upside movement in the previous day. Price trades below 1.1600 since October 6, MACD trades in the oversold zone. EUR/USD edges higher in a quiet session on Thursday. The pair rose near 1.1600...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs back above mid-113.00s, reversing a major part of overnight slide

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Thursday. Hawkish Fed expectations helped the USD to stall the post-US CPI corrective decline. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and exerted additional support. The USD/JPY pair climbed back above mid-113.00s during the Asian session and reversed a...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD resilient and commodity prices underpin uptick

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged higher through trade on Wednesday, taking advantage of a broader USD correction and rising commodity prices. Having tracked sideways through the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7330 and 0.7350 the AUD extended toward intraday highs at 0.7380 overnight. With the US dollar poised to test new highs, the AUD has proved remarkably resilient. Optimism surrounding the domestic COVID-19 outlook, with NSW and the ACT beginning to lift restrictions and Victoria set to move by month-end have helped buoy hopes the economy will enjoy a swift and rapid rebound into Christmas. A stronger domestic outlook coupled with fast-rising coal prices and a rebound in iron and copper has underpinned recent gains, opening the door for a push toward and possibly through 0.74 US cents. Sustained strength across commodity prices and an improving global COVID-19 outlook are crucial for near term AUD upside. With the USD gathering momentum leading into next month's Fed policy update as stagflation, inflationary pressures and improving yield plays help drive demand.
MARKETS

