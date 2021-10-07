“Little Golden Worries”
Several weeks ago, at our dear church, I stood to sing in my usual spot on the front row. As the pastor's wife, I sit in what feels like the designated seat, always in view of a church filled with people I love. They watch my face when Chad jokes with me in a sermon. They glance my way when he looks at me and smiles. And they see it when I brush away tears as God breaks my heart in the places where it needs breaking. He is always molding and mending, and this He sometimes does right there on the front row.
