“Little Golden Worries”

Location: HAR East, Dog Adoption Room 1, Puppy Room 1 East Campus. Meet Little Bear! This handsome lil guy came to us when his family could no longer provide him with the time and attention he deserves. He has lived with other dogs in the past, but we always recommend a doggy meet and greet here at the shelter if he were to live with any of your pups! Little Bear is a people pup, he just loves them, but can be a bit fearful in new situations! Little Bear has some medical needs, such as a heart murmur, dermatitis, and dental disease, but staff would be happy to discuss these in more detail with you if you're interested in adoption. If Little Bear sounds like the perfect little dude for you, come meet him today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO