Cub Center Chats by Pat Curtis

Welcome to October! Aah, what a delightful downpour we received to close out September with a big splash! The much-needed ‘drink’ this parched land gratefully accepted has brought flower gardens back to life with glorious blooms from pale pink to exotic raspberry reds. Rain does seem to affect the human faces, bringing more smiles and friendly greetings from strangers who joyfully open doors or wish you a blessed day. The urge to splash in a puddle or two brings back memories from childhood when running barefoot through such puddles was an urge not to be denied.