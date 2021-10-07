CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Influenza Vaccines in Olney, Oct. 13

olneyenterprise.com
 7 days ago

The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer Influenza vaccines on a walk-in basis at the Olney Community Library on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Routine childhood and adult immunizations will be available by appointment. DSHS offers vaccines for kindergarten, seventh grade and college entry, as well as all infant and childhood immunizations. Adult immunizations are available to those who qualify.

www.olneyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
unmc.edu

Campus leaders discuss influenza, COVID-19 boosters

Editor’s Note: The following is a letter from UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, and Nebraska Medicine CEO Jim Linder, MD, to the UNMC and Nebraska Medicine communities about influenza vaccination, COVID-19 booster shots and TB questionnaires. Every fall, we roll up our sleeves to protect ourselves, our families, our...
OMAHA, NE
Battalion Texas AM

A&M to host vaccine pop-up on Oct. 9

For individuals who have not yet been fully vaccinated, Texas A&M will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic. In a campus-wide email, A&M announced representatives from the College of Medicine will offer six hours of free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Ave.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wsau.com

Marshfield Clinic Encouraging Early Vaccination Against Influenza

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Health officials at Marshfield Clinic are encouraging everyone to make appointments as soon as possible to get this year’s flu shot as a busier than normal flu season is predicted. “We are in influenza season,” said Director of Care Management Miranda Eggebrecht. “We recommend you get...
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archer City, TX
Olney, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Olney, TX
Ellwood City Ledger

Get your flu shot: Pennsylvania DOH emphasizes vaccines for 2021 influenza season

As the fall sets in across the commonwealth, so does the start of the influenza season, meaning it’s time to think about your flu shot. While COVID-19 continues to cause a stir in the commonwealth and beyond, the flu season is sweeping in with a wealth of variables and potential concerns. However, at least one thing remains consistent: getting a vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
middletowncityschools.com

Oct. 9 Vaccine Clinic

Amanda Elementary (11 AM - 12:30 PM) Mayfield Elementary (1:30 - 3 PM) Gift cards will be available for individuals with a Medicaid Managed Care Plan receiving their first vaccine. For questions, please call the City of Middletown Health Department at 513-425-1818.
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionnewsnow.com

Coronavirus vaccine clinic coming to Redding Oct. 1

REDDING, Calif. - There will be a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shasta County on Oct. 1. The City of Redding and Shasta County Health and Human Services will be providing the community with a vaccine clinic on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Vaccines#Private Insurance#Medicaid#The American Indian#Native Alaskan#Medicare#Dshs
mauinow.com

DOH: COVID-19 Far Deadlier than Influenza

Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaiʻi Department of Health state epidemiologist, released a statement today on mortality rates involving COVID-19 and influenza, saying COVID-19 was far deadlier than the flu during the 2020-2021 flu season, both in Hawaiʻi and around the world. “There was one confirmed influenza death in Hawaiʻi between Sept....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Argus Observer Online

2 more locals who were diagnosed with COVID have died

MALHEUR COUNTY — According to a news release on Wednesday from the Malheur County Health Department, another two residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. This includes a man in his 40s, who died at home, and another in his 80s, who died in the hospital. There is...
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
Pioneer Press

More than 400 MN schools report COVID outbreaks

The number of schools listed by the Minnesota Department of Health as having coronavirus outbreaks jumped 74 percent over the past week and now stands at more than 400 buildings. Altogether, 996 school buildings have reported infections with 486 having just one case, according to the state Department of Health’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Newswise

The claim that questions the efficacy of the COVID vaccine by comparing it with the influenza vaccine is off the mark

A meme widely shared on Facebook shows a picture of Bill Gates holding a needle with his face painted like the supervillain “The Joker” and says, “Do you honestly believe that in 70 years of research and development we have a 40% effective flu shot but in 10 months a 95% effective Rona shot?” Comparing the efficacy of the vaccines suggest they both inoculate patients from the same virus. The viruses are different, and comparing the efficacy of the vaccines is misleading.
PHARMACEUTICALS
precisionvaccinations.com

Pneumonia & COVID-19 Far Exceed Influenza Fatalities

(Precision Vaccinations) — The latest data indicates the 2021 flu season has not arrived in America from the Southern Hemisphere, and neither have influenza-related fatalities. Of the 15,625 samples tested by U.S. Public Health Laboratories last week, only two were positive for influenza viruses as of October 1, 2021. Additionally,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
parkview.com

Understanding the differences between influenza and COVID-19

With flu season in full swing, you may be wondering how you can tell the difference between influenza and COVID-19 this year. And, with both viruses exhibiting similar characteristics, it may be more challenging than you think. To help differentiate between the two, we asked Andre Melendez, MD, and Rehman Ukani, MD, from Parkview Infectious Diseases, to discuss the similarities and differences of each illness plus offer up some preventative measures people can take to stay healthy this fall and winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOUB

58 New COVID-19 Cases Were Reported In Athens County For Oct. 2-4

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 7,543 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 58 new cases were reported Saturday through Monday. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Oct. 11, 2021. According to ODH data, the cases involved 15 people...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
kalcounty.com

Influenza and Influenza-Like Illness in Kalamazoo County and Michigan

Number of Cases of Lab Confirmed Influenza and Influenza-Like Illness by Calendar Week and Flu Season, Kalamazoo County. Source: Michigan Disease Surveillance System - number of cases of lab confirmed influenza and Influenza Like Illness reported by schools, licensed childcare, colleges, healthcare providers and long-term care facilities. Current flu season...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy