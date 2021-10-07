Influenza Vaccines in Olney, Oct. 13

With flu season in full swing, you may be wondering how you can tell the difference between influenza and COVID-19 this year. And, with both viruses exhibiting similar characteristics, it may be more challenging than you think. To help differentiate between the two, we asked Andre Melendez, MD, and Rehman Ukani, MD, from Parkview Infectious Diseases, to discuss the similarities and differences of each illness plus offer up some preventative measures people can take to stay healthy this fall and winter.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO