Influenza Vaccines in Olney, Oct. 13
The Texas Department of State Health Services will offer Influenza vaccines on a walk-in basis at the Olney Community Library on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Routine childhood and adult immunizations will be available by appointment. DSHS offers vaccines for kindergarten, seventh grade and college entry, as well as all infant and childhood immunizations. Adult immunizations are available to those who qualify.www.olneyenterprise.com
