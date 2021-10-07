10 Min. Fourth Wall-The Bomb Shelter (in LA)

View more in
Los Angeles County, CA
Related
Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man who is in custody in Norway suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized, police said Thursday. The man is suspected...
Supreme Court signals willingness to reinstate marathon bomber death sentence
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court’s more conservative justices seemed receptive to the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
William Shatner tells Jeff Bezos: 'Everybody in the world needs to do this'
Actor William Shatner was overcome with emotion after his "unbelievable" 10-minute trip to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard. "Everybody in the world needs to do this," Shatner told Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos after he touched down in Texas Wednesday. "To see the blue color rip by -- now...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-DOJ official who supported Trump push to overturn 2020 election
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday subpoenaed a former Justice Department lawyer who played a key role in then-President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. The subpoena seeks sworn testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, the former acting head of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply
The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike after negotiators couldn't deliver a new agreement
Kyrie Irving: Refusal to get vaccinated about 'what's best for me'
Kyrie Irving says he doesn'tt want to lose salary or a chance to compete for a championship with the Brooklyn Nets, but was doing “what’s best for me” by refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine
NBA・
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House votes to temporarily raise debt limit
The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
Biden unveils plan to ease supply chain crisis
President Biden vowed to fix the supply chain backlog that has stranded cargo ships loaded with consumer goods. The Port of Los Angeles will now be open 24/7. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Comments / 0