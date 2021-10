On the first Sunday of October at noon every year, my family shares the time-honored tradition of attending homecoming and dinner on the grounds at Richland Baptist Church, known fondly to the locals as “Old Richland.” Since the 1800s, family and friends have gathered among the Middle Georgia pines of Twiggs County to worship and fellowship. The service is reverent, the food is plentiful and the people are like coming home.

