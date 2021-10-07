Emotional intelligence, situational awareness key to worker safety: study

Carrie Lenneman, MD, MSCI: In general, is there any sense of rates of intolerance to BTK inhibitors and the nonspecific kinase inhibition leading to toxicity?. Farrukh Awan, MD: That’s a great question. It depends on what you’re looking at. That’s the key because all 3 drugs have different specificities. Some are more specific than others, and some have more off-target, unnecessary effects that we don’t care for. For example, if a target is EGFR in the skin, you’ll have more incidence of skin rashes in certain drugs, but all 3 drugs do a good job of targeting BTK. That’s clear. It all comes down to what kind of off-target effects each drug has. We start with ibrutinib. Early on we saw 1 of the things that stood out early on with ibrutinib or, for that matter, acalabrutinib. Even zanubrutinib to some extent is the risk of bleeding. Bleeding cases and bleeding risk was described in patients with ibrutinib. That’s why there were precautions that we took for patients who were participating in the early ibrutinib trials and acalabrutinib trials, and they weren’t allowed to be on concomitant warfarin. That was very important for those patients.

