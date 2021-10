Power and range aren’t the only areas where Lucid is looking to go toe to toe with Tesla. The newest EV maker on the block unveiled its driver-assistance platform, DreamDrive, on Tuesday. Set to launch alongside the brand’s first EV, the Air, the system may not be a match for Autopilot just yet, but it boats plenty of intriguing features nonetheless. At the heart of DreamDrive is a network of up to 32 sensors—including 14 visible-light cameras, five radars and four surround-view cameras—integrated into the body of the Air. These sensors cover nearly every inch of the EV and promise to help...

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO