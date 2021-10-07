Hawks star Trae Young earns Michael Jordan analogy from Nate McMillan

It’s a good time to be Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks’ star point guard is entering his fourth season in the league fresh off of a star-making playoffs run that saw him take his young, scrappy team to the Eastern Conference Finals—and piss off a whole lot of people (mostly Knicks fans) in the process. On the court, Young evolved from high-volume scorer to straight-up problem, shattering the collective psyche of a fandom in round one and that of a top-ranked team in the second. He was left off Team USA’s Olympic roster, but that’s just another chip to add to the pile on his shoulder—and who needs Olympic gold when the WWE comes calling? This summer he returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the playoffs, this time for a Smackdown taping, his entrance music drowned out by boos as the NBA’s newest villain teamed up with the bad guys and beat up Rey Mysterio.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO