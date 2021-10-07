Flash Flood Watch issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * Another round of heavy rain will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning across already saturated areas, especially across interior south central Alabama and the western Florida panhandle.