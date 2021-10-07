CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. * Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * Another round of heavy rain will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning across already saturated areas, especially across interior south central Alabama and the western Florida panhandle.

ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

