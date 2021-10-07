Tyson Fury: “Wilder Has Done Nothing To Make Sure I Don’t Cheat Again!”

Tyson Fury laughs off cheating claims from Deontay Wilder. On October 9, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO’s) will stage his third battle with Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s). Let Fury tell it, this is a waste of time. He believes he will walk through Wilder as he did in their rematch. For the Bomber however, this is an almost holy opportunity to dispense a bit of cosmic justice. This is because the former WBC champion is steadfast in his belief that Fury cheated him in their previous encounters.