Energy bills forecast to rise by 30% in 2022

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulator Ofgem has said concerned customers ‘should contact their supplier to access the range of support available’. Britons could see their energy bills rise by 30% next year, analysts have said. Research agency Cornwall Insight has predicted further volatile gas prices and the potential collapse of even more suppliers could...

www.shropshirestar.com

8newsnow.com

Scams on the rise for NV Energy customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NV Energy is warning consumers of a new scam involving sending money to CVS to pay cash or providing debit cards information over the phone. “There are going to the customers and threatening to get disconnected. We are seeing that its customers in great standing so they are not aware of our process,” Antoine Tilmon, Vice President of Customer Operations said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How to keep your energy bills down at home as gas prices rise

A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices, which have risen by 250 per cent since January.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen, which pushed energy bills for around 15 million households up by 12 per cent since the start of October. The energy regulator Ofgem has said that the cap will go up again next April, which some firms have said could see energy bills rising by as much as 30 per cent.Consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Winners and Losers of Rising Energy Prices

Bond traders are back to work on Tuesday after taking Monday off for Columbus Day. Bonds are trading higher this morning as yields are falling slightly. Lower yields could pull financial stocks lower on the day. However, stock traders appear to be hesitant to commit one way or another as stock futures are relatively flat in front of a new earnings season that is expected to kick off on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Warns of Big Natural Gas Price Increases

(Des Moines, IA) — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says gas prices on the open market last year were really low and this year it’s the exact opposite. He says global demand is up while production here in the U.S. and storage are down. Greenwood says residential customers can likely expect their total bills to increase anywhere from 46 to 96 percent. He says MidAmerican takes some steps to try and mitigate the price of natural gas by locking in purchase contracts before prices go up.
DES MOINES, IA
Reuters

Energy crisis could threaten global economic recovery, says IEA

LONDON (Reuters) - A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day (bpd) and could stoke inflation and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. “Record coal and gas prices as well as...
TRAFFIC
siouxlandnews.com

Cost of natural gas rising for MidAmerican Energy customers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy customers may see a higher natural gas bill starting in November. The company says the price increase is due to higher prices it's paying for natural gas, nearly double over the past year. That mark-up will be passed on to customers. MidAmerican says the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC

Community Policy