U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan had another solid fundraising quarter, collecting $2.5 million between July and September for his U.S. Senate bid. Ryan, D-Howland, raised about $6 million total toward his Senate campaign since the start of the year. His campaign reported $3.6 million in his campaign fund as of Sept. 30, so Ryan has spent about $2.4 million during the first nine months of the year.