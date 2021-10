Geena Davis has settled her divorce from a man she never actually married. Say what? Back in 2017, Geena and pediatric plastic surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy split after 17 years of marriage. After the breakup, Reza asked for their property to be split equally. Geena, though, quickly told her ex to lawyer up and claimed that they were never actually legally wed. While terms of the deal remain confidential, a source sympathetic to Reza said the actress got the lion's share of the property. "They were very unfavorable to Reza, who agreed to settle just to put this behind him and be free of the nightmare Geena has caused for him," a source told Page Six. The road to a settlement supposedly cost $1.5 million in legal fees. "Reza has had enough of her narcissism, so he was willing to take a bad deal just to make her go away and refocus on the kids," the source said, referencing the couple's daughter, 19, and twin boys, 17. "This has been devastating for Reza. Geena's priorities since day one have been to preserve her lifestyle and wealth above anything else."

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 5 DAYS AGO