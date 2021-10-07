Virginia Soroptimists seek ‘Live Your Dream Award’ applicants
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Soroptimists are now seeking applicants for the "Live Your Dream Award.'' The recipient will receive a a $1,000 grant for educational expenses. Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to go back to school can now obtain applications for the "Live Your Dream Award,'' Soroptimist International of Virginia’s major service project.www.mesabitribune.com
