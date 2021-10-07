CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Virginia Soroptimists seek ‘Live Your Dream Award’ applicants

mesabitribune.com
 7 days ago

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Soroptimists are now seeking applicants for the "Live Your Dream Award.'' The recipient will receive a a $1,000 grant for educational expenses. Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to go back to school can now obtain applications for the "Live Your Dream Award,'' Soroptimist International of Virginia’s major service project.

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curry Coastal Pilot

Soroptimist announces scholarship winners

Soroptimist International of Brookings is excited to report that seven scholarships have been awarded to local women. Kaylee Strain and Savannah Sanders each received $1,500 scholarships. A $500 scholarship was awarded to Makala Fulton and Alexis Pacino. These scholarships are financed by Brookings Soroptimists’ various fundraiser which the community so generously supports.
BROOKINGS, OR
leelanaunews.com

Leland School seeks applicants

Five new hires were announced at Leland Board of Education meeting Monday night. But the school district still has 14 positions to fill. Brad Steffens has been hired for a custodial position; Amanda Bonzelaar, a classroom aide; Virginia (Ginger) Yost, a retired school librarian will come on part-time as an elementary library aide. Substitute positions have been filled with Tim […]
LELAND, MI
Blueridgenow.com

United Way of Henderson County seeks applicants for grant awards

United Way of Henderson County is accepting applications for funding for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years. This competitive grant process is focused on addressing UWHC’s target issues of education, financial stability, health and basic needs/crisis services, according to a news release from the United Way. Applications are accepted every...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Morganton News Herald

Organization seeking community grant applications

WINSTON-SALEM — The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Progress Fund. Sometimes, a local organization, idea, issue or project needs that extra boost at just the right time to continue to make progress toward an end goal. ZSR’s Community Progress Fund seeks to support local communities by making time-limited investments at key moments, which are intended to build on existing momentum to help move an issue, idea or organization forward.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soroptimist International
FingerLakes1

What are the chances of a fourth stimulus check? Billions spent already, but slow economic recovery raises concerns

Billions of dollars has gone out to Americans in stimulus checks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Will there be a fourth stimulus check delivered to those who make less than $75,000 per year? That has been a major question on the minds of middle class Americans struggling to make ends meet — as the economy continues to slowly recover from the pandemic.
INCOME TAX
talesbuzz.com

Virginia dad vilified for defending daughter shows rot at heart of system: Devine

The callousness is what is so hard to stomach from the progressive elites of Loudon County, Virginia, the wealthy dormitory community of Washington, DC. They laughed and cheered when plumber Scott Smith was crash-tackled by police and humiliated at a school board meeting on June 22 as he tried to raise the plight of his 15-year-old daughter who he says was raped and sodomized in the school bathroom by a boy in a skirt. No one expressed any concern for his daughter.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst

An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah has been cited for 23 regulatory violations so far this year. After an April inspection, federal officials fined the home $306,335. The Page County […] The post Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Michigan Families Will Get Extra COVID Financial Payment

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance...
Southwest Virginia Today

Couple moves to Southwest Virginia to care for their dream farm

NICKELSVILLE, Va. — A Texas couple has left the urban life to becomes caretakers of farm land among the hills of Southwest Virginia. Tim and Bella Casey had no hands-on experience as farmers when the enterprising couple moved to Nickelsville, Virginia, last year. After doing extensive research on growing a...
VIRGINIA STATE
syr.edu

Applications Open for OVMA Student Veteran Undergraduate Award

The Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) Student Veteran Undergraduate Internship Award is open for applications from Oct. 1 to May 31. This award provides up to $5,000 in financial assistance to undergraduate student veterans who are attending Syracuse University and interested in pursuing an internship over the summer semester. Student veterans can apply through Handshake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Florida is wrong about federal COVID funds; schools need the money, Pasco says

Pasco County school officials are pushing back against state leaders who say districts have no use for federal pandemic relief funds authorized by Congress earlier this year. At issue is the district’s $127 million share of the American Rescue Plan, the third installment of federal money Congress allocated to help schools across the nation rebound from the pandemic. Florida’s portion is $2.3 billion, and the state is the only one in the nation not to apply for the funds.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy