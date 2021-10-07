The Daily Standard

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF MERCER COUNTY, OHIO. JULIE TAYLOR, Plaintiff vs. MICHAEL LEE TAYLOR, Defendant. Case No. 21 DIV 031. Notice is hereby given to Michael Lee Taylor whose last address is unknown, that Julie Taylor has filed a Complaint for Divorce in Case No. 21 DIV 031 Mercer County Common Pleas Court, 101 N. Main St. #301, Celina, OH 45822. Said Michael Lee Taylor has 28 days from date of last publication to file an answer. Julie Taylor's attorney for the divorce is Attorney Donna M. Post, 119 S. Main, P.O. Box 126, Celina, OH 45822.