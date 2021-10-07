CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celina, OH

The Daily Standard

Daily Standard
 7 days ago

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF MERCER COUNTY, OHIO. JULIE TAYLOR, Plaintiff vs. MICHAEL LEE TAYLOR, Defendant. Case No. 21 DIV 031. Notice is hereby given to Michael Lee Taylor whose last address is unknown, that Julie Taylor has filed a Complaint for Divorce in Case No. 21 DIV 031 Mercer County Common Pleas Court, 101 N. Main St. #301, Celina, OH 45822. Said Michael Lee Taylor has 28 days from date of last publication to file an answer. Julie Taylor's attorney for the divorce is Attorney Donna M. Post, 119 S. Main, P.O. Box 126, Celina, OH 45822.

dailystandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
City
Maria Stein, OH
State
Ohio State
Mercer County, OH
Government
City
Coldwater, OH
Celina, OH
Government
City
Celina, OH
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Treatment#The Court Of Common Pleas#Ohio Domestic Relations#N Main#P O Box 126#Revolving Loan Fund#Buzzards Media#Llc#Fcc#Fte#Lmi#The National Objective
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy