Fast fiction: Mountain Times' curated selections for October

Hey, you! I hope the past week has been going well and that you’re feeling more settled into the campus rhythm. Let’s get straight into the cosmic advice. For the current situation, I drew the Six of Cups. This speaks to old relationships (no, not necessarily exes, but the long-standing kind, maybe even the past life kind). This can include relationships with friends, family or even your past-self. This is also a card of memories. For those of you who have been on campus before ‘rona hit, perhaps being here again has awakened some old memories, old feelings. For all of you, a lot has changed over the course of this past year—yourselves included. How have you changed? How have you grown? What mistakes have you made? And how have you learned from them (or not)? This is a card of remembering, of connection and of rediscovery.

