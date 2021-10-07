CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast fiction: Mountain Times' curated selections for October

By Tom Mayer tom.mayer@mountaintimes.com
Watauga Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith somewhere between 600,000 and 1 million books published annually in the United States alone, choosing that next great read can be a challenge. To cut through the clutter, your Mountain Times reviewers offer a much pared-down and curated selection — fast fiction — of books for October. ‘Wolf Point...

primewomen.com

Sandy’s Selections: New Books to Read in October

This “trick or treat” season, grab a bag of candy and settle in to devour these works of fantastic fiction, mystery, and fantasy books by our favorite authors! The most anticipated books on our October reading list are by Anthony Doerr, Liane Moriarty, Lauren Groff, Lisa Jewel, and Louise Penny. There’s a lot of great reading for everyone!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mpacorn.com

Fiction contest

Entries are being accepted in the 2021 Fiction in a Nutshell competition, which calls for stories of 100 words or fewer (title not included). You’re invited to write an original fictional tale on any topic you wish. Your story must be a completely original and unpublished work of fiction and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Free Press

FICTION: "Reverse"

Editor’s note: This is a work of fiction in the spirit of Halloween. Proceed at your own risk. My sister’s body was too heavy to carry out of the forest, so I sat her in front of me on my four-wheeler and drove us over the hill back to the house.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nodawaynews.com

Fiction writer, poet to appear for Visiting Writers Series October 14

Northwest Missouri State University’s Visiting Writers Series hosts Robert Long Foreman and Stefanie Wortman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion. The event is free and open to the public. Long Foreman is the recipient of a Pushcart prize for fiction and has...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian K. Smith
Person
John Grisham
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bowdoinorient.com

A pebble at a time moves mountains and so can you

Hey, you! I hope the past week has been going well and that you’re feeling more settled into the campus rhythm. Let’s get straight into the cosmic advice. For the current situation, I drew the Six of Cups. This speaks to old relationships (no, not necessarily exes, but the long-standing kind, maybe even the past life kind). This can include relationships with friends, family or even your past-self. This is also a card of memories. For those of you who have been on campus before ‘rona hit, perhaps being here again has awakened some old memories, old feelings. For all of you, a lot has changed over the course of this past year—yourselves included. How have you changed? How have you grown? What mistakes have you made? And how have you learned from them (or not)? This is a card of remembering, of connection and of rediscovery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marketplace.org

Previewing our October documentary selection

White winter truffles cost between $2,000 and $4,000 per pound. Our October documentary selection, 2020’s “The Truffle Hunters,” follows a group of 70- and 80-year-old men as they scour the forests of Piedmont, Italy, for the coveted — and incredibly scarce — white Alba truffle. Inspectors examine these truffles as if they’re diamonds, poring over their quality and condition. Some weeks, a yield of even two truffles is treated as a bounty.
TV & VIDEOS
rcreader.com

Virtual Curator Talk: Joshua Johnson, October 21

A fascinating discussion on the various techniques and production processes used to create spectacular pieces in the Davenport venue, the Figge Art Museum's virtual artist talk on October 21 will find curator Joshua Johnson taking an in-depth look at key art in the popular exhibit Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection, a showcase for the talents of dozens of gifted artisans spanning literal centuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Times#Thomas Mercer#Sky#Mariner Books#Feathers
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES

