Appalachian Music is the soundtrack at Valle Country Fair

Bread & Puppet, one of the oldest nonprofit political theater companies in the U.S., will be in short-time residence at Appalachian State Oct. 27-28. The visit begins with an October 27 Cantastoria Workshop for students and other ASU and Boone community members. “Cantastoria” is a street theater form championed by Bread & Puppet that involves the narration of pictures using song, movement, text and puppetry. The word “canta-storia” comes from Italian (“sung story”), though the form has its roots in India circa 600 AD and has flourished in various guises all over Europe and Asia for the last 1,500 years. Bread & Puppet finds Cantastoria to be an effective tool for activist street performance and loves to share it widely and encourage people to experiment with its possibilities. In this four-hour workshop (presented in 2 two-hour sessions) Bread and Puppet’s company will perform a B&P Cantastoria for the group, teach a few Bread and Puppet Cantastorias to the group, and then put these experiences to work making new Cantastorias in small groups. Participants are encouraged to bring some sound-making objects such as car keys, trumpets, paper bags, and egg beaters. The workshop will take place outside on the lawn in front of Valborg Theater on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and invited to watch the events.

BOONE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO