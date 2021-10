Last year the Golden State Warriors season was derailed by a torn Achilles injury to Klay Thompson. This was a devastating blow to Thompson, who was focused on returning from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. However, there was potential we saw from the young players of the Golden State Warriors. Furthermore, Stephen Curry was in MVP form last season, but the absence of Thompson was clearly missed. Once again Curry led the league in three-point shots made. Shocker right?

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO