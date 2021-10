Penn community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Amy Gutmann Hall, a new data science building scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. The new Penn Engineering building will be located at the northeast corner of 34th and Chestnut streets and will serve as a hub for research collaboration among Penn’s 12 schools. Planned facilities include an auditorium and active learning classrooms, as well as research and collaboration spaces. The ceremony was attended by Gutmann, naming donor and 1980 College graduate Harlan Stone, Nemirovsky Family Dean Vijay Kumar, and Penn Engineering Board Chair Rob Stavis. Building construction will begin in 2022, Penn Today reported.

