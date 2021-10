Gen X women: It’s time to wake up and pay attention to what’s going on around us. Ours is the first generation of women who grew up knowing that we could achieve anything. We can go to college, pick our career, have babies, not have babies, pick our mates freely, and choose our fun. We were given the opportunity because our mothers, aunts, and older sisters fought hard to secure our right to choose. How did we forget to pass these amazing success stories on to our children?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO