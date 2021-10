At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Brittney Griner gave us Gold-Medal Griner, scoring a record 30 points in the gold medal game in order seal a seventh-straight gold for Team USA. In the semifinals series between the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces and No. 6 seed Phoenix Mercury, Griner has raised her game to an even higher level. Through three games, she has averaged 22.3 points on almost 61 percent shooting from the field, while also contributing 8.3 rebounds, five assists and two blocks per game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO