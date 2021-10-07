CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, WA

QuiltFest Show Exhibits Fabric of our Community

clarkcountylive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County Quilters is hosting their 46th Annual Regional Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, QuiltFest Northwest, October 21 through 23, 2021 at the Clark County Event Center. Themed “Reflections,” the show will feature about 300 quilts created by the members of the Guild, along with special exhibits and events, challenge quilts, a vendor mall, the Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge traveling exhibit, the Fort Vancouver Tapestry, a wearables display, and much more.

clarkcountylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross

Comments / 0

Community Policy