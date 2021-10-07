QuiltFest Show Exhibits Fabric of our Community
Clark County Quilters is hosting their 46th Annual Regional Quilt and Fiber Arts Show, QuiltFest Northwest, October 21 through 23, 2021 at the Clark County Event Center. Themed “Reflections,” the show will feature about 300 quilts created by the members of the Guild, along with special exhibits and events, challenge quilts, a vendor mall, the Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge traveling exhibit, the Fort Vancouver Tapestry, a wearables display, and much more.clarkcountylive.com
Comments / 0