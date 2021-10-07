Potato and Seed Chorizo Tacos

There are many misconceptions about sweet potatoes. First, they aren’t potatoes at all. Potatoes are part of the nightshade family, which includes tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers, while sweet potatoes are a relative of the morning glory. They aren’t yams either—true yams are starchy vegetables with a bark-like skin and are far less sweet. But it’s believing the myth that sweet potatoes aren’t good for you that could do you the biggest disservice. The words “sweet” and “potato” may conjure up an image of a carb and sugar bomb, when in reality they’re one of the most nutritious vegetables you can eat. Packed with nutrients that help fight inflammation and enhance immunity, you could go as far as to say that sweet potatoes are fall’s perfect food.

