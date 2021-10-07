CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriends Getting Geared Up for 2021 Run/Walk

clarkcountylive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Lemonade Project (PLP) will be the major beneficiary of the upcoming 15th annual Girlfriends Run/Walk on October 10, presented by WHY Racing Events. Girlfriends Run/Walk includes a 6K, 10K, and half marathon to raise donations for breast cancer programs and services for patients in Oregon and SW Washington. Pink Lemonade Project invites the community to sign up as a Pink Brigade Guy or Glam Gal and raise or donate $500 or join the Walking Army. All registration details are available at https://girlfriendsrun.raceroster.com/.

