Public Safety

2 Teens Shot While Dining Inside Harlem Restaurant: Police

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire inside a Harlem restaurant, shooting the victim in the head as well as striking a 16-year-old boy while they dined. It's the second time teens have been shot on the same block in the last two weeks....

