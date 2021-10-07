Winn Dixie Kidnapping Call a Hoax, Police Say

Kentucky State Police are investigating after finding a child from Leslie County they say was kidnapped. Troopers received a call from a mother who said her 12-year-old daughter had gone missing. Investigators say evidence at the scene and from doing a neighborhood canvass indicated that the girl may have possibly left with an individual in a white Ford pickup truck. Police in London were able to locate the truck and conduct a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Noah A. Foote of Tennessee. The child was in the truck and Foote was arrested. During the interviews, it was discovered that the child was talking with Foote through social media. He was planning to take her back to Tennessee to live with him. Foote is being charged with one count of kidnapping a minor. Troopers say this situation is a valuable lesson for children and their parents.

