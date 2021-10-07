CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winn Dixie Kidnapping Call a Hoax, Police Say

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

D’Illberville, MS – On Wednesday, at approximately 3:50 P.M., the D’Iberville Police Department received a call of a possible kidnapping in the Winn Dixie parking lot. Our officers quickly responded to Winn Dixie and established a perimeter in order to contain any possible suspects. While on the scene, the officers made contact with the alleged victim, who was at their place of employment in a different location. The call was determined to be a hoax, and we, the D’Iberville Police Department, would like to apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The safety of our fellow citizens and visitors remain our top priority.

#Kidnapping#Police#Hoax#D Illberville
