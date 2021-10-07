CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Four on probation charged for purporting to be gang members on social media

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATHENS – Earlier this year, law enforcement was notified by the Henderson County Adult Probation Department that several probationers were appearing in social media videos purporting to be members of a gang in Athens. Many of these videos included individuals on probation holding firearms and suspected narcotics. Acting on this information, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Athens Police Department, along with members from the Smith County District Attorney’s office and the Henderson County District Attorney’s office worked quickly together to stop this activity.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

3 gang members plead guilty to federal charges in brazen Beverly Hills robbery where restaurant patron was shot

Three men have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a brazen armed robbery outside a Beverly Hills restaurant earlier this year in which a woman was shot, officials announced Wednesday. Malik Lamont Powell, 21, and Khai McGhee, a.k.a. “Cameron Smith,” 18, each pleaded guilty to three felony counts: conspiracy to interfere with commerce by […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thedesertreview.com

Sureño gang member apprehended

INDIO — US Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member Friday, Oct. 1, according to a press release. Indio Border Patrol Station received a call from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at about 3 p.m., requesting assistance with two individuals in their custody. BLM transported the two individuals to the Indio Station and after further investigation it was determined that both individuals were illegally present in the United States. BLM turned over the two undocumented individuals to the Indio Station.
INDIO, CA
kalb.com

VPSO arrests 3 outlaw motorcycle gang members

VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - According to Sheriff Sam Craft with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, three outlaw motorcycle gang members were arrested on October 7, following a joint operation with Fort Polk officials, state and local law enforcement agencies and heavy community involvement. This operation was the result of...
VERNON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Members#Adult Probation#Firearms#State#Burglary Of Habitation
WWAY NewsChannel 3

DA: Two gang members sentenced as habitual felons

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Folks Nation gang members Tanner Lee Chrisco and James Earl Clemmons have been sentenced as habitual felons to lengthy prison sentences, according Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David. On Thursday, Tanner Chrisco pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
cbp.gov

Three Gang Members Arrested in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a Mara-Salvatrucha gang member and two Gulf Cartel members. On Oct. 4, Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from a Refugio County Sheriff’s Deputy traffic stop on a 2018 GMC Sierra in Refugio. Agents responded and determined five subjects to be in the country illegally. They were arrested and transported to the station. Record checks on a Mexican citizen, revealed he is a MS-13 gang member with extensive criminal history in the United States, to include third degree assault: with criminal negligence causing injury with weapon/instrument. He was also convicted and sentenced to 18-months incarceration by an immigration judge and was subsequently removed from the United States.
EDINBURG, TX
foxillinois.com

Accused gang member indicted on weapons charges

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Chatham last month. One of those men, 25-year-old Deonte Jones, was indicted by a Sangamon County Grand Jury on Sept. 22, 2021. Jones and 22-year-old Josiah Harris were pulled over by Chatham Police on Sept....
CHATHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Mt. Morris gang member sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

A member of the Spanish Cobras gang from Mt. Morris was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 63 months in prison following his conviction for possession of a firearm. “Guns in the hands of violent convicted felons is a recipe for disaster. Our office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to target violent criminals, especially gang members, who illegally possess dangerous weapons,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima S. Mohsin.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: In LA, the gang members might be the police

What’s happening in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is a reminder of the importance of accountability and accessibility in all aspects of government. That includes law enforcement. Last month, the RAND Corp. released a massive report on the existence of “subgroups” within the L.A. department. A more descriptive term...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Morganton News Herald

Man on probation faces meth charge

VALDESE — A man on probation received a drug charge after a search of his home last week. Homer Lee Cook, 31, of 1520 U.S. 70 West in Valdese, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 5, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Violent gang member arrested in Paulding County

Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, which is overseen by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a known violent gang member last week. On Tuesday Oct. 5, the agents who were working in an undercover capacity, noticed Robert Lewis Anderson in...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Cumberland Times-News

Allegany High youth charged with making alleged threats by social media

CUMBERLAND — A 15-year-old Allegany High School student was charged Tuesday by Cumberland Police after he allegedly made threats against several fellow students using social media platforms, according to the Cumberland Police Department. The youth was charged with making threats of mass violence and arson and other related offenses. “After...
CUMBERLAND, MD
crimevoice.com

Gang member arrested with stolen firearm

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “Merced – Merced PD Gang unit arrests a gang member in possession of a stolen firearm. On October 1st at approximately 7:19 PM, Gang Unit Officer Saldivar and Officer Laguna attempted to stop Victor Salas Jr. (18) near G Street and East Santa Fe Drive.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Grabert, other alleged ‘Hogg Life’ gang members plead guilty to federal drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo locals were among a group to plead guilty after an undercover drug investigation led to the arrests of nine alleged “Hogg Life” gang members. Out of the nine arrested and indicted, court documents described six total plea deals submitted. Of the six plea deals, five defendants were reported to be from Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
rrobserver.com

Scates may face jail on probation violation charge

The Rio Rancho man who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching a young relative is charged with violating the probation he received instead of jail time. Winston Scates Sr., now 66, was charged with criminal sexual contact of a child under 13 in 2018. That October, 6-year-old Ariana “Jade” Romeo was...
RIO RANCHO, NM
abccolumbia.com

Columbia gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, a gang member from Columbia pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Officials say 27-year-old Dashawn Terrell Swygert plead guilty in federal court, and he now awaits sentencing. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy