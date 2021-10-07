Four on probation charged for purporting to be gang members on social media
ATHENS – Earlier this year, law enforcement was notified by the Henderson County Adult Probation Department that several probationers were appearing in social media videos purporting to be members of a gang in Athens. Many of these videos included individuals on probation holding firearms and suspected narcotics. Acting on this information, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Athens Police Department, along with members from the Smith County District Attorney’s office and the Henderson County District Attorney’s office worked quickly together to stop this activity.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
