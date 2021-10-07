CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmet County, IA

Body found on road in Emmet County identified as 20-year-old from Estherville

By Crime News
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESTHERVILLE -The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is releasing additional details in regard to the discovery of a body found on a rural Emmet County roadway last Saturday that was identified as that of David McDowell age (20) of Estherville. After an exhaustive investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Caldwell Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

BOISE – A Caldwell man pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others. According to court records, Jesus Enrique Morales, 30, of Caldwell, was pulled over on June 9, 2021, for failing to maintain his lane. During the Idaho State Police trooper’s routine license and registration check, he discovered that Morales had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The trooper asked Morales to step out of the vehicle so he could place him under arrest. Morales stepped out of his vehicle and immediately began to argue with the officer about his pending arrest. That argument turned into a physical altercation and after a prolonged fight on the ground, Morales ran towards the freeway in the direction of oncoming traffic. The trooper tased Morales, dragged him off the road to ensure that he would not be struck by any oncoming traffic, and placed him under arrest. As the trooper and other law enforcement officers waited for an ambulance to arrive to check on Morales, a police dog, which was trained and certified to detect the odor of controlled substances, positively alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in Morales’ vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 345.4 grams of methamphetamine. Morales has admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others.
BOISE, ID
Shore News Network

Emotionally disturbed man armed with bat, knives taken into custody after Toms River standoff

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Police say a man armed with multiple weapons was successfully apprehended after a stand off with police. On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 4:05 PM, police were dispatched to Patmas Drive for a reported emotionally disturbed male acting erratically in the residence with a bat and knives. Upon police arrival, family members were evacuated from the home and officers formed a perimeter around the property for the safety of the neighborhood, officers, and the male party.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
State
Iowa State
Emmet County, IA
Crime & Safety
Emmet County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Estherville, IA
Government
Estherville, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Estherville, IA
Rockwell City, IA
Government
Rockwell City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Rockwell City, IA
County
Emmet County, IA
Shore News Network

West Plains Man Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A West Plains, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Howell, Greene, and Texas counties. Jose I. Gonzales, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Shore News Network

Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A convicted felon pleaded guilty today for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Shane Kirby Green, 48, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to being a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Iowa State Patrol#Cejay Van
Shore News Network

Police Searching for Burglary Suspect in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the 1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest. At approximately 4:33 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Charges filed in Jahmil Greenidge murder case

MAYS LANDING—In a cooperative investigation, with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, two men were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 12, and charged in connection to the May 19th, fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge in Atlantic City, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced. Denzel Garrison, 28, of Newark, was arrested in...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy