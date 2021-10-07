Body found on road in Emmet County identified as 20-year-old from Estherville

BOISE – A Caldwell man pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others. According to court records, Jesus Enrique Morales, 30, of Caldwell, was pulled over on June 9, 2021, for failing to maintain his lane. During the Idaho State Police trooper’s routine license and registration check, he discovered that Morales had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The trooper asked Morales to step out of the vehicle so he could place him under arrest. Morales stepped out of his vehicle and immediately began to argue with the officer about his pending arrest. That argument turned into a physical altercation and after a prolonged fight on the ground, Morales ran towards the freeway in the direction of oncoming traffic. The trooper tased Morales, dragged him off the road to ensure that he would not be struck by any oncoming traffic, and placed him under arrest. As the trooper and other law enforcement officers waited for an ambulance to arrive to check on Morales, a police dog, which was trained and certified to detect the odor of controlled substances, positively alerted to the odor of a controlled substance in Morales’ vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 345.4 grams of methamphetamine. Morales has admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others.

