TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Police say a man armed with multiple weapons was successfully apprehended after a stand off with police. On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at approximately 4:05 PM, police were dispatched to Patmas Drive for a reported emotionally disturbed male acting erratically in the residence with a bat and knives. Upon police arrival, family members were evacuated from the home and officers formed a perimeter around the property for the safety of the neighborhood, officers, and the male party.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO