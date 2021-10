DEL RIO – A Fort Worth woman was sentenced today to 262 months in prison for her part in a conspiracy to import methamphetamine. According to court documents, Maria Tello, 39, and Juan Tello, 39, both from Fort Worth, conspired together to import over 34 kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico. On December 2, 2017, a vehicle stopped at the Del Rio Port of Entry had two compartments loaded with 34.32 kilograms of methamphetamine. The vehicle was driven to Dallas where it was met by Maria and Juan Tello. Maria Tello admitted she knew the vehicle was loaded with methamphetamine and that the drug was to be transported within the Dallas-Fort Worth area for further distribution.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO