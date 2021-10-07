CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Racing returns to South Shropshire

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Hunt racing returned to South Shropshire yesterday as Ludlow hosted their first meeting of the winter season. Many racegoers were returning to the track for the first time since the pandemic and there was plenty of excitement prior to the off. That enthusiasm would have soon been dashed as...

www.shropshirestar.com

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

K-PAX Racing makes Sebring return

SEBRING — The penultimate rounds of the 2021 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS Championship is among K-PAX Racing and its two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs, with the team able to clinch multiple championships Oct. 1-3 at Sebring International Raceway. Sebring International Raceway, a unique 3.74-mile, 17-turn road...
SEBRING, FL
Murray Ledger & Times

7th annual Chuckwagon Races return this weekend

CHERRY CORNER – The small community of Cherry Corner is getting ready for its biggest event that puts them on the map. That event is, of course, the seventh annual West Kentucky Chuckwagon Races which ushers in thousands of people every year. Darren McCuiston hosts the event every year at...
POLITICS
Motorsport.com

Enfinger returns to GMS Racing for two-year NASCAR Trucks deal

Enfinger, who won the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship with GMS Racing, will rejoin the organization and compete fulltime in the Truck Series for the next two seasons, the team announced on Friday. Enfinger, 36, ran a partial schedule this year with two teams – ThorSport Racing and CR7 Motorsports....
MOTORSPORTS
theracingbiz.com

OFF TO THE RACES RADIO RETURNS FOR FALL SHOWS

Off to the Races returns – podcast-style – with a 60-minute show focused on Thoroughbred racing and breeding around the Mid-Atlantic and across the country. On Saturday’s show, we’ll talk about the evening’s 35th running of the West Virginia Breeders’ Classics races, plus a quartet of Breeders’ Cup Challenge races at Keeneland, and much more.
SPORTS
#Shropshire#National Hunt Racing
thezebra.org

St. Rita 5K Returns to In-Person Race

Alexandria, VA – The St. Rita 5K returns to the streets of Alexandria on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30, for the 17th running of a much-anticipated fall event. “After a year when the pandemic put a stop to most in-person races, runners are eager to get back into their racing groove. The St. Rita 5K doesn’t disappoint when it comes to drawing some of the most talented local runners,” said race organizer Mark Malseed. “Over the years, the race has been won by Olympic Trials qualifiers and former NCAA Division I standouts, and grown from a motley group of a few dozen runners to more than 500 participants in 2019.” Mayor Justin Wilson was the honorary starter for the race in 2019, which saw Brian Rich of Washington, D.C., win in a blistering time of 15:21, with Taylor Tubbs of Sebring, Florida, taking the top women’s prize.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Herald & Review

Watch now: Runners return to Sand Creek for another year of trail racing

DECATUR — Before rain and thunderstorms moved in during the afternoon, runners took advantage of the calm weather Saturday morning to take part in the annual trail run at the Sand Creek Conservation Area. “The conservation district does so much for our community and these trails are so well kept...
DECATUR, IL
Martinsville Bulletin

South Boston Speedway closes out 2021 season with CARS Tour race

South Boston Speedway will host the last of its special events and close out its 2021 season schedule when the CARS Tour returns on October 16. The CARS Tour will compete in the Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles. It will be championship night for the Solid Rock Carriers...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Horse Racing
Track & Field
Sports
1470 WMBD

Whiskey Daddle races return to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Downtown Peoria will be filled with runners this weekend. Adam White, with ShaZam Racing, says the Whiskey Daddle races begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Whiskey Shot 5K, followed by more races on Sunday. The races are returning to downtown Peoria after taking a year off...
PEORIA, IL
martincitytelegraph.com

South KC racer wins National Championship with homebuilt race car

Off in the distance, the sound of race car engines rip and roar through the fall night in a wooded area of Grain Valley, Mo at The Valley Speedway. It’s September 25, the final night of the IMCA racing season and Dillon Raffurty, a 24-year-old from the Marlborough neighborhood of South Kansas City, awaits his turn to unleash the Mod Lite car he built himself on this short oval dirt track.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox5ny.com

Major marathons and other races are returning with COVID precautions

Race organizers and directors trying to keep plans on track while facing difficult choices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheila Sutton successfully held the Wineglass Race Series in Corning, New York last weekend with 7,000 runners, some of them taking part virtually. In the past, the race director has been able...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiartonecho.com

Shore to Shore race returns in the October heat

The annual Shore to Shore race from Oliphant to Wiarton, notorious for being run in the summer heat, was run in the October heat instead this year. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. When the Wiarton Rotary Club pushed back the event this...
SPORTS
BBC

Belfast City Marathon: Race returns after Covid cancellations

Thousands of runners have taken part in this year's Belfast City Marathon. More than 5,700 entered what was the first marathon to be held in the city since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The race began at 09:00 BST on Sunday on Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont...
WORLD
speedsport.com

Grant Enfinger Returns To GMS Racing

STATESVILLE, N.C. – GMS Racing officials have announced the return of Grant Enfinger to its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program beginning next year. The 2019 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season champion will pilot the team’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado full-time for the next two seasons. Enfinger, who...
MOTORSPORTS
Record-Journal

ROAD RUNNING: Apple Harvest race marks festival’s full return

SOUTHINGTON — A cool fall breeze swept through the streets of downtown Southington. Food trucks lined up as spectators waited at the finish line of the YMCA Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. It’s been an annual scene in Southington for 42 years — one that returned Sunday morning after a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
washingtonspirit.com

Spirit Return to Audi Field in Pivotal Match Against Racing Louisville FC

Washington, D.C. (10/09/2021) – The Washington Spirit face Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ for fans in the United States and on Twitch for international viewers. The Spirit. For the Washington Spirit, this match has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shropshire Star

Endurance swimmer attempts to make history with 44th English Channel crossing

Chloe McCardel equalled the record of 43 swims just last week. An Australian marathon swimmer is bidding to be crowned “Queen of the English Channel” as she seeks to make history. Chloe McCardel is chasing glory as she attempts an unrivalled 44th swim across the Dover Strait after equalling the...
SPORTS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF

