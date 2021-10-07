Racing returns to South Shropshire

Alexandria, VA – The St. Rita 5K returns to the streets of Alexandria on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 30, for the 17th running of a much-anticipated fall event. “After a year when the pandemic put a stop to most in-person races, runners are eager to get back into their racing groove. The St. Rita 5K doesn’t disappoint when it comes to drawing some of the most talented local runners,” said race organizer Mark Malseed. “Over the years, the race has been won by Olympic Trials qualifiers and former NCAA Division I standouts, and grown from a motley group of a few dozen runners to more than 500 participants in 2019.” Mayor Justin Wilson was the honorary starter for the race in 2019, which saw Brian Rich of Washington, D.C., win in a blistering time of 15:21, with Taylor Tubbs of Sebring, Florida, taking the top women’s prize.

