CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD arrest man suspected of raping teen girl after following her on train, bus

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koTWN_0cJgMtfj00

A 45-year-old man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl after they got off a bus in South Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday.

Terry Edward Scott Jr. was arrested around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was booked on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, LAPD said. Police also said Scott is currently on probation for a narcotics violation and is being held without bail.

Police said the attack happened Sept. 26 around 9 p.m. Investigators say the suspect and teen were riding the same Metro train from a station in downtown Long Beach, but were not together. The train was headed northbound to the Los Angeles area.

RELATED: Suspect followed teen girl on train, bus in LA before raping her, police say

Police are looking for a man they say followed a 16-year-old girl as she traveled on a train and bus, then raped her in a Los Angeles-area parking lot.

The teen then got off the train and took a bus. The suspect followed her onto the bus.

She got off the bus near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street. He again followed her.

Police say that's when the suspect went up to the teen from behind and grabbed her by the neck.

"The suspect forced the victim to a parking lot of an apartment building where he threatened to kill her and then raped her," the LAPD said in a news release last Thursday.

LAPD had released surveillance video and still images of the suspect.

Scott is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 213-486-0570.

Comments / 74

Gail Allen
6d ago

Wow. It's so dangerous out there.. A young girl has been defiled by a predator. Hopefully she will be able to get through this with some help.

Reply
15
Guest
6d ago

Why people always compare Animals with criminals please have some respect for the Animals, Animals don’t do this things

Reply
18
Ryan Gabriel
5d ago

A little situational awareness goes a long way. You know dam well this teen had her face glued to her phone instead of paying attention to her surroundings. Sad story.. Karma will pay him back in jail.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#South Los Angeles#Los Angeles Area#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy