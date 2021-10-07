CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas man gets 15 months in prison for Facebook COVID hoax

By Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXmPI_0cJgMsn000

(NEXSTAR) – A man’s social media threats to spread COVID-19 at San Antonio-area grocery stores resulted in a 15-month prison sentence, prosecutors announced Monday.

A judge sentenced 40-year-old Christopher Charles Perez after he was found guilty in June of disseminating false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

New forensic sketches of Brian Laundrie

“Trying to scare people with the threat of spreading dangerous diseases is no joking matter,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.  “This office takes seriously threats to harm the community and will prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

In April 2020, Perez posted twice on Facebook saying he paid someone sick with COVID-19 to contaminate store items. Court documents cited by NBC News say he wrote:

My homeboys cousin has covid19 and has licked every thing for past 2 days cause we paid him too [sic]. Big difference is we told him not to be these f—— idiots who record and post online. . .YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!!!

The FBI started investigating after someone sent a screenshot of one of the Facebook posts to the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, which turned the post over to the San Antonio FBI office.

Investigators found that Perez, who now also faces a $1,000 fine, was lying about the threats.

Sword-wielding man dressed as ninja injures soldiers training at California airport

“Those who would threaten to use COVID-19 as a weapon against others will be held accountable for their actions, even if the threat was a hoax,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “Perez’s actions were knowingly designed to spread fear and panic and today’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness of this crime. The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their help in this case.”

Perez’s lawyer, Alfredo R. Villareal, told The New York Times he would appeal the ruling and said in a June 17 motion that his client “either meant it purely as a joke or, at worst, intended that people take the pandemic more seriously at a time when public gatherings and mask hesitancy were continuing to frustrate public health officials.”

A judge denied the motion and a jury found him guilty June 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man randomly punching people in Corcoran arrested, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Corcoran man has been arrested for walking up and randomly punching people on Tuesday, according to the Corcoran Police Department officials. Just before 7:00 p.m., officers were called to four different locations along Whitley Avenue on reports a subject randomly walking up to people and punching them. Officials say a […]
CORCORAN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Fbi#Prison#Covid#Nexstar#The Department Of Justice#Nbc News#Charge Christopher Combs#The New York Times
YourCentralValley.com

All evacuation orders and warnings lifted for Windy Fire today, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are set to remove all evacuation orders and warnings for the Windy Fire in Tulare County on Wednesday afternoon. Tulare County sheriff officials say all evacuation orders and warnings associated with the Windy Fire for the following communities will be lifted at noon: Mountain Aire Rogers Camp Upper and […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

949
Followers
395
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy